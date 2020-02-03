Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp are huge admirers of Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford and Tottenham’s Heung-min Son.

According to the Independent, Liverpool would sign both Rashford and Son if they weren’t playing for the Anfield club’s Premier League rivals, though it’s made clear they are unsurprisingly not seen as realistically available to them.

Writing for the Independent, Melissa Reddy says: “The recruitment team and Klopp are big admirers of Heung-min Son and Marcus Rashford, as examples, but that interest is immaterial given neither are available to them.”

Rashford has proved to be Manchester United’s star striker in recent seasons and continues to impress for the club whose academy he graduated from. Rashford made the successful transition from the youth team to the first team and now looks like he’d be good enough to play for most top clubs in Europe on his day.

In a similar vein, Heung-min Son has impressed for Spurs in recent seasons and is a vital cog in the Tottenham attack. The South Korean’s quality and work rate make him an obvious fit in this LFC side, though of course it’s understandable that Spurs would be loathe to let him strengthen a rival.

It’s no surprise that Liverpool are interested in both Son and Rashford, but for now fans probably won’t want to get their hopes up about signing either player.

The Anfield club continue their recruitment strategy of buying players for a fair price before they hit their ceiling, instead of signing star names for exorbitant prices.

Liverpool’s signings have been shrewd and tactful and there seems little reason to shift away from such a successful strategy by trying to sign more established names from other Premier League clubs.