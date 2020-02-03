Liverpool will reportedly put agreeing on new long-term contracts with Virgil van Dijk and Alisson at the top of their priority list moving forward.

The Merseyside giants continued their relentless march towards the Premier League title this past weekend with a win over Southampton.

SEE MORE: £35m midfield ace snubbed PL side in January as he holds out for Liverpool

They’ve now moved a whopping 22 points clear at the top of the standings, and they remain on course to win silverware elsewhere too as Jurgen Klopp is building something special at Anfield.

A major strength in their ability to win 24 of their 25 league games thus far has been their defence, as they’ve conceded just 15 goals in 25 outings.

Unsurprisingly, that gives them the best defensive record in the top flight and by some distance, while it’s also been vital over the last 12 months or so as they’ve won various trophies.

Now, as per the tweet below based on a claim from respected journalist Melissa Reddy, Liverpool could be prioritising new long-term contracts for Van Dijk and Alisson, and in a major boost for the club, it’s added that the pair both wish to extend too.

In turn, it seems as though the will of all parties concerned is to agree on new terms, and so time will tell if they are able to do so in the more immediate future.

Perhaps the biggest priority for now is winning the title and enjoying another successful season, after which Liverpool could solidify the futures of the pillars of the side with new deals and try to strengthen further where possible to ensure that there is lasting success in the years to come.