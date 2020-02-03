Pundit Garth Crooks has lavished praise onto Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson after the midfielder put in another superb performance for the club in their 4-0 win over Southampton at the weekend.

The Reds were a joy to watch once again on Saturday as they went 22 points clear at the top of the Premier League table, with Manchester City losing to Tottenham the following day.

It’s all going Liverpool’s way at the moment and Henderson has been a key part of that with his huge improvement under manager Jurgen Klopp.

Crooks is clearly impressed with what he’s seen from the England international, saying he is surely now PFA Player of the Year material and looking capable of anything on the pitch at the moment.

“You can’t beat the first-time ball. Certainly not the way Jordan Henderson provided the pass for Mohamed Salah to score his second goal. In fact there aren’t many players who are prepared to deliver a pass on the run without taking a touch first,” Crooks wrote on BBC Sport.

“However, Henderson is in such blistering form I think he’s capable of anything at the moment.

“I’ve said repeatedly in this column that the Liverpool captain is playing the football of his life and a shoo-in for Footballer of the Year.”

That’s big praise from a player who for so long was seen as little more than a squad player at Anfield, but who is now up there with the numerous other world class names in this LFC squad in terms of importance.