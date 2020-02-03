BBC pundit Garth Crooks named one significant positive from Manchester United’s draw against Wolves last weekend – the performance of new United recruit Bruno Fernandes.

Writing for BBC Sport, Crooks analysed the Portugal international’s performance against Wolves and was full of admiration and praise for the new Man Utd signing.

As mentioned in BBC Sport, Crooks wrote, “The only glimmer of light for the beleaguered United boss was the performance of his new Portuguese signing Bruno Fernandes.

“The midfielder only arrived two days before they played Wolverhampton Wanderers and if this performance is a taste of what is to come from him, then things might be looking up for United.”

Fernandes arrived at Old Trafford after impressing at Sporting Lisbon, and fans will no doubt have been itching to see him in the flesh after such lengthy speculation throughout January.

The Portuguese midfielder made a bright start to his Manchester United career with a spirited debut against Wolves in the 0-0 draw.

Fernandes was brought in to add quality to the Red Devils’ midfield and he went about his debut dictating play and making a few attempts at goal.

As seen in the statistics in the tweet below, Fernandes bossed the midfield and had put in a lively all-round display for United.

Bruno Fernandes' Premier League debut for Man Utd against Wolves: 111 touches

88 passes attempted

70 passes attempted in opp. half

6 recoveries

5 shots

3 shots on target

3 clearances

2 tackles won

2 fouls won A promising first outing at Old Trafford. ? pic.twitter.com/y69ceIB6Rn — Squawka Football (@Squawka) February 1, 2020

His performance also won him the Man of The Match award.

Fernandes will look to build on this display as the Red Devils aim to get into the top four in the Premier League.