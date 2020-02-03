Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been advised to drop Anthony Martial for Mason Greenwood after the Frenchman’s poor performance in the 0-0 draw against Wolves at the weekend.

The Red Devils were held to a disappointing result at Old Trafford, and Martial was once again pretty anonymous in a game when Solskjaer’s side needed a bit of spark up front.

United have seen Martial produce numerous moments of magic down the years, but he’s certainly been far too inconsistent for much of his career in the Premier League.

With youngster Greenwood now knocking on the door, it may be harder for the former Monaco man to keep his place in the starting line up.

Analysing the result against Wolves, pundit Ian Wright made it clear he’d have Greenwood in over Martial based on the 24-year-old’s latest disappointing performance.

“I’d play him (Greenwood),” Wright said on Match of the Day, as quoted by the Daily Mirror.

“When you look at how Martial has played in that game, I would play him now, absolutely.”

Greenwood may only be 18 years of age, but he looks a superb talent after scoring ten goals in the United first-team so far this season.