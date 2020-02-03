Marcos Alonso calls out Premier League over incorrect Chelsea statistic

Chelsea picked up a 2-2 draw against Leicester City on Saturday, with centre-half Antonio Rudiger bagging both goals for the Blues.

It’s not every week that a defender scores twice in the same game, something that the Premier League were keen to point out after the German’s heroics at the King Power Stadium.

As seen below, they tweeted out a statistic claiming that Rudiger had become the first Chelsea defender since John Terry in April 2013 to score a brace in the same Premier League game.

However, Alonso was having none of it as although he has played in a more advanced role during his career, he has primarily been deployed as a left-back at Chelsea.

In turn, he was clearly referring to his two goals against Tottenham in August 2017, and so it seems as though he has publicly called out the league over their mistake.

His tweet earned him a mixed response with some offering their support and suggesting that he was right to make his point, while others mocked him over his lack of defensive ability and so he certainly sparked a reaction.

Nevertheless, if he was considered a left-back for that particular game, it looks as though the Premier League may well want to take another look at their efforts to share an impressive tweet if it proves to be incorrect.