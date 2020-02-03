Liverpool, Chelsea and Man Utd will all reportedly be alerted to comments made by RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner over his future this week.

The 23-year-old has been in sensational form since joining the Bundesliga side, scoring 86 goals in 142 appearances to date.

He’s bagged 25 goals in 28 games so far this season, and so that shows that he is undoubtedly developing and improving into one of the top forwards in Europe.

As noted by ESPN, Liverpool, Chelsea and Man Utd have all been credited with an interest in acquiring his services as a result of that blistering form, and it seems as though a move to England is very much on his radar in the future.

“When you score 20 goals as a 23-year-old in a season then, of course, there is interest. That’s clear,” Werner told German news outlet Kicker. “But, right now, I am not thinking about what happens in the future.

“We are going into many important games. That’s what I want to focus on now. I can still contemplate my future later.

“What do you say if a club comes knocking in the next two weeks, a club which is one of the favourites to win the Champions League and makes an incredible offer? Most likely every player would think about it.

“I can generally imagine playing abroad one day, although I don’t have any specific club where I want to be.

“I am open for everything. I was over in America for a holiday recently and English football was on all of the time. That’s an exclamation mark for the Premier League. But there are also big, famous clubs and it would certainly be fun playing there.”

Leipzig are currently involved in a title scrap with Bayern Munich and the likes of Borussia Dortmund and Monchengladbach this season, and so Werner’s focus in the more immediate future will no doubt be on firing them to success in the coming months.

That said, based on his comments above, it certainly sounds as though he wants to test himself in the Premier League at some stage of his career, and so it could set up a fascinating transfer tussle between Liverpool, Chelsea and Man Utd with all three clubs seemingly looking to bolster their attacking options moving forward.