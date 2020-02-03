Real Madrid plot marquee signing in 2021 which could cost them €150m+

Real Madrid are reportedly devising a long-term plan to sign Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain for €150m+ in 2021.

The 21-year-old continues to establish himself as one of the biggest stars in Europe, as he’s now bagged 82 goals and 45 assists in 112 appearances for PSG.

SEE MORE: Barcelona could have key advantage to hijack Real Madrid move for classy midfielder

Add to that the fact that he is a World Cup winner with France already, Mbappe is one of the top stars in the game both at club and international level.

However, it remains to be seen whether or not he decides to leave Paris in the near future, with AS reporting that Real Madrid are planning to make their move to sign him in 2021.

It’s claimed that Los Blancos know Mbappe will have one year left on his contract at that point if he doesn’t renew before then, and they could land him for between €150m-€200m.

In turn, they will try to ensure that he doesn’t agree new terms while trying to maintain their positive relationship with PSG in order to try and pave the way for a swoop in 18 months time.

Time will tell whether or not their plan works out, but ultimately it’s no surprise that they would try and land Mbappe’s signature given how impressive he has been in recent years.

Further, as noted by Marca, Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has done little to hide his admiration for his compatriot, and so he will surely welcome the possibility of signing Mbappe, assuming that he will still be in charge of Real Madrid at that point.

It’s an intriguing plan and much will depend on Mbappe himself and whether or not he wants to leave that door open by not extending his contract, and from that point onwards it remains to be seen if €150m+ would be enough to convince PSG to sell while also avoiding the threat of losing him for nothing in 2022.