Liverpool star Mohamed Salah looks back to his best after some more confident recent performances, particularly with his finishing, according to pundit Garth Crooks.

The Egypt international has perhaps not been as prolific for Liverpool since his incredible first season at Anfield, though he undoubtedly remains a crucial part of Jurgen Klopp’s side, and one of the finest forwards in world football.

Crooks is enjoying watching him at the moment and believes he may be getting that old touch in front of goal back with some improvement to his recent finishing.

“It looks like Mohamed Salah has got that golden scoring touch back. All those little dinks and chips over the advancing goalkeeper seem to be coming off again,” Crooks wrote on BBC Sport.

“Earlier in the season he appeared to be trying too hard to score and not allowing chances to come naturally. This was the cause of a little tension between Salah and Sadio Mane in one game in particular but not anymore.

“Liverpool’s second-half performance was as good as I’ve seen for some time. Much more relaxed and no longer battling the spectre of winning the Premier League title. At one stage Liverpool were just getting the job done, now it looks like they are having a party.”

Liverpool fans will probably have been satisfied with how Salah’s been playing anyway, but more goals from the 27-year-old would always be welcome.

The Reds are currently without the injured Sadio Mane, so could do with Salah stepping up in the absence of the Senegal international.

Salah’s brace against Southampton this weekend helped LFC to a 4-0 win that fired them 22 points clear at the top of the Premier League table.