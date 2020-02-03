Video: Sheffield United fans sing new Sander Berge chant to Oasis tune

Sheffield United fans have taken a liking to new signing Sander Berge and have a rather catchy chant especially for the midfielder.

The Norwegian joined the club from Genk in the January transfer window and he has already become an instant hit with the club’s fans.

Blades supporters sang the new chant coined by Sheffield United captain Billy Sharp at the end of their 1-0 victory against Crystal Palace as seen in the tweet below…

“HE’S NORWEGIAN” ? This guy. This chant. Welcome to Sheffield United, Sander Berge ?? pic.twitter.com/vEMxP82pCj — Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) February 1, 2020

Earlier last week, the Sheffield United official twitter handle tweeted a WhatsApp thread with captain Billy Sharp signing the chant…

Even the Skip wanted to get involved ? pic.twitter.com/B6tHnDOCJv — Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) January 30, 2020

As seen in the tweet below, speaking in an interview after the game against Palace, Berge said, “The way they(the fans) thanked me after the game was a goosebump moment for me, singing the song and enjoying the first win.”

While speaking about the song, Berge said, “It was a hilarious song. Billy at first took it up in the dressing room, he was singing and welcoming me in that way and that was special for me. I will never forget that moment.”

“It was a hilarious song and Billy first took it up in the dressing room, he was signing that, welcoming me. That was special for me and a moment I will never forget” Sander Berge on his new chant and his relationship with @billysharp10 ?#SUFC ? pic.twitter.com/eISVVNSp7P — Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) February 1, 2020

Sheffield United have performed surprisingly well this season under Chris Wilder and find themselves in 6th place in the Premier League table, a point above Manchester United and new signing Sander Berge surely adds more depth and quality to their midfield.

The club will look to continue their run of form and qualify for European football next season just like the chant’s lyrics state.