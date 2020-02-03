Southampton were reportedly left stunned by Arsenal’s move for Cedric Soares towards the end of the January transfer window.

The Gunners ended up signing the Portugal international in a surprise move from the Saints – a deal even they didn’t see coming and could barely believe when it emerged, according to The Athletic.

Soares has not been a regular for Southampton for some time now, but has at points looked a quality Premier League-level full-back.

Arsenal needed cover in that position, so the move perhaps makes some sense, even if it’s not one that will get the fans at the Emirates Stadium off their seats.

Still, The Athletic claim Southampton could not see the logic in it at all, and were pleasantly surprised to see Arsenal come in for him as they’d expected to lose him on a free at the end of the season.

AFC fans won’t be too pleased to hear this slightly mocking report, but many will not be that surprised after themselves being highly critical of the way the club has been run in recent times.

Mikel Arteta’s side are having an awful season, currently sitting 10th in the Premier League table, a whole ten points off fourth place.