Raheem Sterling’s form has gone off a cliff since row with Liverpool star Joe Gomez

There’s a bit of a ‘meme’ doing the rounds online at the moment stating that Raheem Sterling’s form hasn’t been the same since his clash with Joe Gomez in that fiery encounter between Liverpool and Manchester City earlier this season.

And you know what? The numbers suggest it’s true, with Sterling’s stats for goals and assists since then dropping dramatically from what he had been producing up until that big game at Anfield.

Sterling had another quiet game for City in their 2-0 defeat at Tottenham yesterday, and this prompted some mocking from fans on Twitter.

Raheem Sterling hasn't scored or assisted since 27th December because of this Incident…?? But J. Gomez is improving ? pic.twitter.com/kBBbRFrBkh — Jeff_Tymer ????????? (@Jeff_Tymer_) February 2, 2020

raheem sterling aint been the same since joe gomez handled him — Pop Smoke (@iswearitsnotbig) February 3, 2020

Sterling has absolutely melted since Joe Gomez had him off at the England camp — Jake Williams (@JakeWilliams_14) February 2, 2020

Many pointed out that the England international’s season seemed to have been ruined by Gomez, with the pair clashing on the pitch and then later on England duty too, according to the Mirror and others.

Here’s Sterling’s form this season (club and country) before the game at Liverpool…

Played 20

Goals 18

Assists 8

And here’s his form since…

Played 18

Goals 6

Assists 1

It’s also worth noting that two of those six goals came against League One side Oxford United in the Carabao Cup, so he’s really not been influencing big games in the Premier League like we’ve become used to.

Joe Gomez congratulations lad. You have officially ruined sterling. Not been the same since u schooled him. — Deano LFC ?? (@massive_0712) February 2, 2020

Gomez actually ended Sterling’s career ffs. — 6llie??? (@lfcollie9) February 2, 2020

Haven't seen a good performance from Sterling ever since he gave Gomez a good scratching. — Kieran Hancock (@KieranHanxock) February 2, 2020

Joe Gomez really ended Sterlings career man — ricker (@joshrickerLFC) February 2, 2020

It might just be coincidence, and that a down-turn in form was always bound to happen to a player who’s been so consistent for the last few years, or it really could be that the Gomez incident has rocked his confidence and distracted him.

Either way, Liverpool fans will no doubt be delighted with their defender for ruining one of their main title rivals’ best players!