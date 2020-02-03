Chelsea ace Marcos Alonso is reportedly attracting plenty of interest with Inter, Juventus and Bayern Munich all said to be eyeing a possible swoop.

The 29-year-old has been with the Blues since 2016 and has gone on to make well over 100 appearances for the club.

In that time, he’s been a pivotal figure in their success having won a Premier League title, an FA Cup and the Europa League.

However, he has played a limited role this season having been restricted to just 15 appearances, and so with a lack of playing time under Frank Lampard in mind, it has seemingly raised question marks over his future at Stamford Bridge.

According to Calciomercato, a trio of European giants are interested in the Spaniard, with Inter, Juventus and Bayern specifically mentioned as possibly looking to sign Alonso with the summer the next available opportunity to do so.

Time will tell if any of them launch an official bid in the summer, and whether or not he would be interested in leaving west London at this stage when his contract is said to run until 2023, as per the report above.

Nevertheless, with a lack of playing time already being an issue for him coupled with the fact that Chelsea will be free to sign new players after being limited last year due to their transfer ban, it could be an important summer with Lampard looking to stamp his mark on the squad.

Whether or not Alonso forms part of his long-term plans remains to be seen, but if not, it would appear as though he won’t be short of options if he does indeed look to move on at the end of the season.