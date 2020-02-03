Two Euro giants linked with potential swoop for Man Utd’s Jesse Lingard

Man Utd ace Jesse Lingard is reportedly of interest to both Roma and Atletico Madrid if he were to leave Old Trafford in the future.

The 27-year-old has endured a bitterly disappointing season thus far, as he’s managed just two goals and one assist in 32 appearances for the Red Devils.

He’s failed to register a single goal or assist in 20 Premier League outings, and so question marks are surely being raised as to whether or not he should be part of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s plans moving forward.

Further, as previously noted by the Telegraph, there is a risk of problems off the pitch too after his decision to join up with agent Mino Raiola, and so it remains to be seen what that actually means for his future moving forward.

According to ESPN, Man Utd may not be short of offers if they decide to offload Lingard, as it’s claimed that both Roma and Atletico Madrid are interested in the England international in the event that he does seek an exit from Old Trafford.

It’s suggested that in a bid to rediscover his best form and to escape the increasing level of criticism that he is facing in England, a move to either Italy or Spain could be an option for Lingard, but it remains to be seen if all parties concerned agree that an exit is the best solution for all.

United signed Bruno Fernandes during the January transfer window, adding further competition for places in the starting line-up under Solskjaer.

Lingard came on as a substitute in the goalless draw with Wolves this past weekend, but if he continues to struggle for playing time and form, coupled with the touted interest from two top clubs in Europe, perhaps the idea of an exit from Man Utd will become more prominent in the coming months.