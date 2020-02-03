Video: Fabio Quagliarella scores spectacular volley for Sampdoria vs Napoli

Fabio Quagliarella has made a habit of scoring sensational goals throughout his career and he was at it again on Monday night for Sampdoria vs Napoli.

The visitors raced into a two-goal lead to pile the pressure on Samp to find a response, and they certainly found one courtesy of their veteran talisman.

As seen in the video below, the 37-year-old saw a ball floated towards him on the edge of the box and he decided to take it on first time.

What followed was a thing of beauty, as he let fly with a volley that had superb technique, accuracy and power on it which saw it fly into the corner of the net with the goalkeeper unable to keep it out.

When Quagliarella does decide to hang up his boots, his goal compilation is going to be an absolute joy to watch, but for now his focus will be on ensuring that after getting Sampdoria back in the game, they can kick on and take something from it too.

? A STUNNING VOLLEY FROM QUAGLIARELLA! ? Great technique from the veteran striker as he gets Sampdoria back in the game with a spectacular, trademark goal pic.twitter.com/Zajvx6fTwE — Premier Sports ? (@PremierSportsTV) February 3, 2020

FABIO QUAGLIARELLA WHAT A GOAL ? pic.twitter.com/49bvU8aFdQ — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) February 3, 2020

El inoxidable Fabio Quagliarella. ???.pic.twitter.com/w2ZnOkxuUL — El Número Diez (@numerodiezco) February 3, 2020

Video courtesy of Strive.