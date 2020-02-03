Video: Joaquin shows his class with superb gesture for Real Betis fan

Real Betis have shared a touching story involving club legend Joaquin who has delivered on his promise to one of his biggest fans.

As seen in the video below, the 38-year-old was made aware of a fan holding up a sign requesting his shirt at a recent game, but having had a memorable outing in a decisive outing for his side, he wished to hold on to it.

However, he promised her that he would give her a jersey and he has delivered on that promise to the absolute delight of his admirer.

It’s a wonderful gesture, one that will seemingly be cherished by this fan, and so Joaquin deserves a lot of love for taking time out and ensure that he didn’t leave her disappointed.