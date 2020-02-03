Video: Tim Leibold scores stunning volley for Hamburg vs Bochum

Hamburg needed some inspiration to battle back away at Bochum on Monday night, and they got it through Tim Leibold.

As seen in the video below, the ball found its way to the left-back on the edge of the box in the 67th minute, and he decided to let fly with a first-time volley.

SEE MORE: Video: Fabio Quagliarella scores spectacular volley for Sampdoria vs Napoli

It proved to be a wise decision as with some sensational technique and accuracy, he saw his effort crack the underside of the bar before going into the back of the net as he bagged perhaps one of the best goals of his career.

To make his and Hamburg’s night even sweeter, it sparked a turnaround which saw them come away with all three points after a 3-1 win, and so it proved to be a crucial breakthrough which came in some style.

There’s always something satisfying about a volley that cannons in off the bar too, and so it’s one that Leibold won’t be forgetting in a hurry.