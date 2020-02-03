Chelsea winger Willian could reportedly end up staying at the club after all in a somewhat surprise development.

The Brazil international has been strongly linked with Barcelona in the last few days, with Spanish outlet Marca claiming he’s close to an agreement over a move to the Nou Camp once his contract at Stamford Bridge expires this summer.

However, it may be that these reports from Spain are somewhat premature as ESPN report Willian has no deal with Barca and that his preference is to sign a new contract with Chelsea.

The 31-year-old has been a key figure for the Blues for many years now, but it remains to be seen how long he has left at the very highest level.

It could therefore be a risky decision from Chelsea to award him a new contract, even if many fans would also be worried about the state of Frank Lampard’s squad if he left.

Having lost Eden Hazard and Thibaut Courtois in consecutive summers, CFC could perhaps do with more stability and without another experienced figure like Willian leaving.