In an outburst that will surely shock the football family, one Liverpool supporter has had the audacity to lament Paul Scholes as over-hyped.

Via the Ball Street Twitter account, the fan, who identifies himself as Craig, goes on to make other outrageous comments in a segment which has been titled ‘Unpopular Opinion.’

This is it. This is the hottest take yet. He’s just called Paul Scholes the ‘ginger Mark Noble’. Speechless. #UnpopularOpinion pic.twitter.com/HCVemY4uWp — Ball Street (@BallStreet) February 4, 2020

His first nugget is that current Liverpool captain, Jordan Henderson, is a better player. Whilst no one can be in any doubt that ‘Hendo’ is the driving force on the pitch for the Reds, it’s surely a stretch to suggest he’s better than one of England’s finest ever midfielders.

Craig also notes how sick he is of the ‘Gerrard-Scholes-Lampard’ debate, believing that Scholes doesn’t belong in that argument.

If that weren’t enough, his coup-de-grace is delivered at the end of his 45-second monologue.

Straight-faced and looking straight at the camera, Craig notes that Scholes is “nothing but a ginger Mark Noble.”

Ouch.