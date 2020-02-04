Menu

‘A ginger Mark Noble’ – This Liverpool fan offers brutal assessment of Paul Scholes

In an outburst that will surely shock the football family, one Liverpool supporter has had the audacity to lament Paul Scholes as over-hyped.

Via the Ball Street Twitter account, the fan, who identifies himself as Craig, goes on to make other outrageous comments in a segment which has been titled ‘Unpopular Opinion.’

His first nugget is that current Liverpool captain, Jordan Henderson, is a better player. Whilst no one can be in any doubt that ‘Hendo’ is the driving force on the pitch for the Reds, it’s surely a stretch to suggest he’s better than one of England’s finest ever midfielders.

Craig also notes how sick he is of the ‘Gerrard-Scholes-Lampard’ debate, believing that Scholes doesn’t belong in that argument.

If that weren’t enough, his coup-de-grace is delivered at the end of his 45-second monologue.

Straight-faced and looking straight at the camera, Craig notes that Scholes is “nothing but a ginger Mark Noble.”

Ouch.

