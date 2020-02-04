Manchester United midfielder Andreas Pereira has reportedly been going through some personal difficulties alongside his struggles on the pitch this season.

In a detailed report on Pereira from the Manchester Evening News, it sounds as though the young Brazilian is deeply troubled by his below-par form and the reaction to it from United fans.

However, the report also raises concerns about the 24-year-old, who has become more and more of a regular in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side this season.

According to the MEN, some who’ve known Pereira for a long time have questioned his mentality, suggesting he’s “too nice” for a club like Man Utd.

While this shouldn’t necessarily be a problem, particularly in an ever-changing modern game, it makes sense that United have high standards when it comes to having a squad full of real competitors.

After all, hard-men like Roy Keane were such a pivotal part of MUFC’s success in the glory days of the Sir Alex Ferguson era, and the loss of leaders like that seems to have coincided with their recent decline.