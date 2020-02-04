Arsenal are reportedly eager to try and tie up an agreement for Feyenoord starlet Orkun Kokcu this summer, possibly before Euro 2020.

It’s been a difficult season for the Gunners this year, as they remain off the pace in the battle for a top four finish in the Premier League while they opted to change manager with Mikel Arteta replacing Unai Emery.

There is still hope of salvaging their campaign as they remain in the hunt for the FA Cup and Europa League, while they’re 10 points adrift of Chelsea in fourth spot with 13 games remaining.

In turn, Arteta will no doubt be fully focused on ensuring that they enjoy a successful end to this season, but it appears as though the club hierarchy may be looking at the summer transfer window already.

According to the Daily Mail, Kokcu has been scouted by the Gunners for around 18 months, and they wish to swoop for the 19-year-old, who is said to be rated at £15m+, before the start of Euro 2020 as he’s expected to feature in the tournament for Turkey.

That seems to be a sensible plan from Arsenal for two reasons if they are indeed convinced that Kokcu is a signing who can significantly improve the team moving forward in the long term.

Firstly, it would allow them to avoid having to fend off any competition which might arise if he enjoys a successful summer as he’ll already be on his way to north London, while if he were to shine at Euro 2020, it could also see his price-tag increase significantly.

With that in mind, it seems like a smart strategy from Arsenal to try and get a deal done as soon as possible, but whether or not they are able to remains to be seen.

Kokcu has three goals and four assists in 29 appearances so far this season for Feyenoord, while he has been predominantly used as an attacking midfielder through the middle.

With the pace and width that the likes of Nicolas Pepe, Gabriel Martinelli and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang can offer, he could complement them well were he to make the move to the Emirates this summer.