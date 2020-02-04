Ruben Loftus-Cheek has revealed his delight after making his comeback for the Chelsea development squad on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old has been sidelined since last May after he suffered an Achilles injury, and so it has been a long and difficult process for him to get back to full fitness.

As noted by the club’s official site though, the England international played 60 minutes for the development squad as he continues to take significant steps towards a full recovery.

The chance to get back out on the pitch and to get minutes under his belt must have felt good for Loftus-Cheek, especially as there is no suggestion of any setbacks after the outing, and so it remains to be seen how far off he is until he’s in a position to feature for the senior side.

Having to sit on the sidelines and watch his teammates will no doubt have been a hugely frustrating period for him, especially with Frank Lampard giving a number of the club’s youth products a chance to shine in the senior side this season.

However, he will surely be buoyed by the fact that he’s been able to make his comeback on the pitch at long last, and the delight was etched all over his tweet below as he relished the chance to get a run out.

Back running with the ball at my feet ?? pic.twitter.com/zLXZqiIIrx — Ruben Loftus-Cheek (@rubey_lcheek) February 4, 2020

As noted above, the important thing as far as Chelsea and Loftus-Cheek are concerned, the report suggests that he didn’t suffer any issues after the game and so they’ll hope that his recovery now continues as planned and avoids any complications.

Assuming he can do that, then Lampard will likely be handed a major boost for the latter stages of the campaign with Loftus-Cheek nearing a comeback to offer him a crucial option in midfield.