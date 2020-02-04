Barcelona consider emergency attacker signing following Dembele’s injury

According to Marca, Barcelona may be eligible to make an emergency signing following Ousmane Dembele’s injury – the potential transfer would have to fulfil certain conditions.

Based on Article 124.3 of the Spanish football regulations, Barcelona would be free to do this if Dembele’s injury is set to keep him sidelined for a minimum of five months.

Marca also report that the Blaugrana could only sign a player that is already in Spain.

Journalist Alfredo Martinez also claims that the potential signing would only be eligible to play in domestic competitions – leaving the Nou Camp outfit short of attacking options in the Champions League.

Si la lesión de Dembelé es de larga duración , como parece , el Barcelona debería solicitar poder fichar un nuevo jugador, que No podría jugar en la Champions al estar cerrado el plazo de inscripción — Alfredo Martínez (@Alfremartinezz) February 4, 2020

Barcelona’s official website has revealed that Dembele has suffered a ‘complete proximal hamstring tear in his right thigh’. This update also adds that the club will make a decision on how they’ll treat the injury soon.

With Luis Suarez already sidelined with a long-term injury, the only attacking options with senior experience for Barcelona are Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann and wonderkid Ansu Fati.

The Blaugrana will likely have to promote some of their talented young attackers into the first-team following the injury crisis.

Marca claim in another report that Barcelona’s likely attacking targets may be Girona’s Cristhian Stuani, Sociedad’s Willian Jose or Real Betis talisman Loren.

It’s now become even more crucial that Barcelona don’t lose Griezmann or Messi to any injuries in the second-half of the season.

A new signing would certainly give the superstars the chance to rest and possibly focus on some high-profile Champions League clashes should the team’s fixture schedule become more congested if they reach the latter stages of the UCL.