Burnley have aimed a sly little dig back at Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta for his comments about the length of the grass at Turf Moor.

Speaking after Arsenal’s 0-0 draw away to Burnley on Sunday, Arteta used the long grass at the Clarets’ ground as one of his excuses for a below-par Gunners performance.

See the video below for Arteta’s rather desperate complaint in his post-match press conference…

"The grass was long" ? "They didn't put any water on it!" ? Mikel Arteta makes bizarre excuse for @Arsenal's failure to win at Burnley ? pic.twitter.com/5BbAAaIbb4 — Hayters TV (@HaytersTV) February 2, 2020

Burnley fans will no doubt have loved seeing this from Arteta as teams have long taken pride in disrupting Arsenal’s style of football in any way they can.

And in fact, it looks like the club themselves are enjoying this as well, as they changed their header to a picture of a stretch of grass having been cut, while the rest is left long…

A fan acknowledged this change in header picture, and Burnley duly responded with a wink…

Arteta may be new to management, but he’ll certainly have to improve quickly if he is to last long at a big club like Arsenal.

The Spanish tactician looks in need of new signings and a full pre-season behind him, but for now some better post-match excuses might also come in handy!