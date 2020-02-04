Chelsea have option to re-sign star this summer reveals Serie A club chief

Chelsea seemingly could buy back Jeremie Boga from Sassuolo this summer, according to the Serie A outfit’s club president Giovanni Carnevali.

The 23-year-old has impressed so far this season with six goals and three assists in 22 appearances, while his general threat with his pace and technical quality has been key for the Neroverdi.

In turn, if Chelsea were eyeing possible reinforcements for their attack this summer, it could be a wise move to give him another chance to impress at Stamford Bridge.

It’s unclear if that is something that Frank Lampard would be interested in at this stage, but as per the report below, it’s certainly an option for Chelsea, according to Carnevali.

“Chelsea can redeem him in June,” Carnevali told Goal. “We have a great relationship with the club and we already met them before Christmas – also for other business.

“We like to have what we have with Barcelona, to have a collaborative relationship.

“They can take him back but we can also re-sign him, everything is open.”

The Sun claim that the likes of Jadon Sancho and Moussa Dembele are on Chelsea’s radar this summer, but if they are unable to land their preferred targets who come with huge price-tags, Boga could be a sensible Plan B.

Having now kicked on at Sassuolo and begun to show he can fulfil his potential, a second chance in west London could be a move he relishes.