Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga has reportedly reacted with shock to being benched by manager Frank Lampard for the weekend game away to Leicester City.

Willy Caballero was chosen over Kepa in goal by Chelsea boss Lampard, and it’s not looking good for the Spanish shot-stopper after a significant dip in form this season.

The Daily Mirror have been among the sources suggesting the 25-year-old’s future is now in doubt, with Lampard said to want a replacement for him at Stamford Bridge in the summer.

For now, however, it seems Kepa is determined to fight for his future, according to a report from the Sun, who also quote a source close to the player as saying he was “shocked” to be dropped for the Leicester match.

“He was shocked at being benched but is determined to fight for his future,” the source said.

The Sun add that Kepa feels he is having to take the blame for the faults of the Chelsea defence, and that does also seem a concern for Lampard and co.

Having previously had legendary central defenders like John Terry, Ricardo Carvalho, and Gary Cahill, it’s clear this current CFC back-line is a far cry from some of the greats of the past.

Chelsea fans, however, will surely also want to hear Kepa taking more responsibility for his own performances, with the former Athletic Bilbao man also not in the same league as predecessors Thibaut Courtois and Petr Cech.