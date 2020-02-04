Chelsea boss Frank Lampard will reportedly receive a significant transfer budget this summer to strengthen his squad with marquee signings.

The Blues were inactive last month despite their transfer ban being reduced which in turn allowed them to make signings if they wished.

However, despite arguably needing reinforcements for the rest of this season to give the current group a helping hand to compete on multiple fronts, they didn’t make their move and so now all eyes will be on the summer transfer window to see whether or not Chelsea back their manager with some major signings for next season.

According to the Evening Standard, Lampard could be in line to get a budget of £150m+ this summer to bring in reinforcements to improve his squad, and it’s also added who could be top of his transfer shortlist.

Moussa Dembele and Jadon Sancho are specifically named in the report above to bolster his attacking options, but given that it’s suggested they could cost £60m+ and £100m+ respectively, that could essentially use up his entire touted budget.

With that in mind, it remains to be seen whether or not he’s happy enough with the options available elsewhere in his squad to focus on his attack, or if he looks to finance those moves with outgoings first to try and improve across the board.

Either way, it seems as though Chelsea will look to make signings this summer and they will surely be boosted in their pursuit of their preferred targets if they can secure Champions League qualification this season.

The Blues currently sit in fourth place in the Premier League table, but having won just one of their last five league outings, Tottenham have managed to cut the gap to just four points as they look to put pressure on their rivals for that last remaining qualification spot.