Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has reportedly identified two potential goalkeeper signings to replace the struggling Kepa Arrizabalaga in the summer transfer window.

The Blues look like facing a problem in goal at the moment after Kepa’s significant dip in form, with Lampard deciding to drop him for the 2-2 draw against Leicester City at the weekend.

Willy Caballero didn’t fare much better in Kepa’s place, so it makes sense that a new ‘keeper could now be a priority for Lampard ahead of next season.

According to the Daily Mirror, the Chelsea manager has identified Burnley ace Nick Pope or Vicente Guaita of Crystal Palace as options to come in in that position.

However, the Mirror’s report adds that this could lead to tension with the CFC board, who may not be keen on selling Kepa after spending so much to bring him to Stamford Bridge last season.

It does seem increasingly unlikely that the Spanish shot-stopper has a future at Chelsea under Lampard, however, with reports elsewhere also pointing towards his exit.

Spanish outlet Cope claim Kepa may not play for the club again and that Lampard has asked the Chelsea board for a new signing in goal.