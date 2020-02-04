Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga is reportedly angry with manager Frank Lampard after being axed from the starting line up at the weekend.

Lampard opted for veteran backup ‘keeper Willy Caballero over Kepa in the 2-2 draw away to Leicester City, and this has seemingly plunged Kepa’s future at Stamford Bridge into major doubt.

Spanish outlet Cope claim the 25-year-old could be forced out, with Lampard asking Chelsea for a new signing in goal this summer.

Another report from Don Balon now adds that Kepa himself is also keen to leave the Blues, though it’s also rather amusingly claimed he wants to join Real Madrid.

Needless to say, Don Balon add that Real are unlikely to move for the Spain international now due to the fantastic form of Thibaut Courtois this season.

There seems little need for Madrid to sign a new ‘keeper, and Kepa’s form in his time in England is unlikely to gain him too many big-name suitors this summer.

The former Athletic Bilbao man may want lower his expectations slightly in the coming months – or else work like mad to win over Lampard again and save his Chelsea career!