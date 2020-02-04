Confirmed Liverpool XI vs Shrewsbury: Ace Curtis Jones captains Reds in FA Cup tie

Liverpool’s side for tonight’s FA Cup replay clash against Shrewsbury is full of some of the Reds’ top talents, there isn’t a single established first-team player in the Merseyside outfit’s matchday squad.

Four Liverpool starlets that were involved in the initial meeting against Shrewsbury have retained their places in the starting lineup.

Neco Williams, Curtis Jones, Pedro Chirivella and Harvey Elliott will be joined by some of the Reds’ top talents as they look to advance to the next round of the FA Cup.

Liverpool Under-23s boss Neil Critchley is taking charge of tonight’s game.

Critchley’s side does also include the likes of Caoimhín Kelleher, Ki-Jana Hoever and Sepp van den Berg – the trio have had some experience with the first-team this season.

Check out Liverpool’s lineup for tonight’s clash below:

Some fans may be excited to see that January signing Joe Hardy is on the bench for the Reds, the forward joined from Championship side Brentford.

Regardless of the controversy surrounding this evening’s clash, tonight will be a special moment for Curtis Jones as he gets the chance to captain a first-team fixture for his boyhood club.

Will Liverpool’s talented youngsters have enough to overcome the Shrews tonight?