There’s been a lot of talk in the last couple of days about the goalkeeping situation at Chelsea, and an ideal solution may just have come the Blues’ way.

Kepa Arrizabalaga has not lived up to expectations since moving to Stamford Bridge, particularly with his form taking a dip under new manager Frank Lampard this season.

The Spanish shot-stopper was dropped to the bench for the 2-2 draw away to Leicester City on Saturday, though backup ‘keeper Willy Caballero did not do that much better in his place.

Cope claim Lampard has asked Chelsea for a new signing in goal this summer, and report that he may not even pay Kepa again this season after clearly deciding he’s not up to the job of being the west Londoners’ number one.

Chelsea fans have become used to having truly outstanding goalkeepers between the sticks at the Bridge, with Thibaut Courtois a star performer for them and his predecessor Petr Cech regarded as one of the finest ‘keepers to play in the Premier League.

It’s no insult to Kepa to say that he’s not quite in that league, but it does look like it means he’s going to be replaced by CFC pretty soon.

Gianluigi Donnarumma to the rescue for Chelsea?

Luckily for Chelsea, it looks like a big name – and we don’t just mean a long name – in AC Milan star Gianluigi Donnarumma could soon be on the move.

According to Don Balon, the Italy international is looking to leave the San Siro in the summer after a difficult few years, with the report naming Real Madrid as a big club he’s eyeing up.

Real, however, already have former Chelsea man Courtois performing well for them, so are probably unlikely to go into the market for a new signing in that position again any time soon.

The Daily Mirror have linked Lampard as an admirer of Burnley’s Nick Pope or Crystal Palace’s Vicente Guaita to replace Kepa, but if Donnarumma is looking for a move, Chelsea surely have to do all they can to win the race for his signature.

Still only 20 years of age, Donnarumma surely has a big career ahead of him, having already been a part of the Milan first-team for the last five seasons.

Long looking like a real wonderkid, Donnarumma has not truly been able to live up to his potential in this dysfunctional Rossoneri side, and it makes sense that he’s keen on a move elsewhere, according to Don Balon.

The youngster’s contract expires at the end of next season, so if he makes it clear he wants out of Milan, the Serie A giants will surely have little choice but to try to cash in on him this summer.

The timing could not be more perfect for Chelsea, so it will be interesting to see how this development affects Lampard’s plans.

If the Blues can get him, he could well solve their goalkeeping conundrum for the next decade or more.