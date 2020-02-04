Man Utd could reportedly have a reshuffle to oversee in the goalkeeper department with two exits being touted for the summer.

The Red Devils boast one of the top shot-stoppers in Europe in David De Gea, and so as far as their first-choice option goes, they seem well set for the foreseeable future.

However, according to The Sun, both Sergio Romero and Lee Grant could be on their way out of Old Trafford this summer, and so two new recruits could be targeted to help fill those voids and ensure that they have enough quality depth next season and beyond.

The obvious solution would arguably be to recall both Dean Henderson and Joel Pereira from their respective loan spells with Sheffield United and Hearts.

That said, given the lack of playing time that they could suffer from, it perhaps doesn’t make a great deal of sense to have them return to Man Utd to just sit on the bench when they could be regulars elsewhere and gain vital experience to improve.

United did sign Nathan Bishop from Southend United last month, and so it remains to be seen where the 20-year-old fits into this picture too as he could stay and learn from De Gea, or face a similar path to Henderson and Pereira and be loaned out.

Time will tell what Ole Gunnar Solskjaer decides to do, but it will be important for the Man Utd boss to ensure that he has the right options available to ensure that he’s confident in the players at his disposal to step up and deliver if De Gea is absent.

With the young options that they could recall though, it would arguably be a confusing decision if they decided to sign another goalkeeper to push them back down the pecking order, although an experienced option to sit on the bench could be prioritised.