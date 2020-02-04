According to the Mail via Calciomercato, European giants AC Milan turned down the chance to sign Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic during the January transfer window.

The Mail report that the Serbian star’s current contract is set to expire at the end of the season and that the Red Devils were keen on offloading the star.

The prospect of signing Matic clearly didn’t appeal to Milan’s hierarchy enough as Calciomercato claim that the Italian giants ultimately decided to invest elsewhere.

Matic joined the Old Trafford outfit two-and-a-half-years ago for a fee of £40m, as per BBC Sport.

Matic has made 17 appearances across all competitions for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side this season. The 31-year-old seemed to be down the pecking order until the Red Devils were hit with injuries.

The former Chelsea star has looked fairly comfortable in the absence of Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay.

Whilst Matic may not be a long-term option for the Red Devils, he’s shown that he has the experience necessary to guide the side’s short-staffed midfield ranks through a difficult period.

The Mail also claim that the Manchester outfit have the option to extend the Serbian’s contract by a year in the summer, given Matic’s recent performances would this be a good piece of business by the club?