Former Birmingham City defender Jonathan Hutchison is reportedly set to sue the Ocean Beach Club in Ibiza after an accident in 2016 left him paralysed.

As per the Mirror, the ex-Premier League ace broke his neck after diving into a pool at the hot-spot whilst on a trip out.

It’s added that he was found floating in the pool by others in attendance and was naturally rushed to hospital as the severity of his injury became apparent.

In a major blow to Ocean Beach’s defence which relied upon the claim that his right to sue was no longer valid because he entered the VIP area with a general access ticket, the judge in question has ruled in favour of Hutchinson being able to sue for millions in damages in a UK court.

“A contractual duty to take reasonable care for the health and safety of ordinary members of a club using its swimming pool cannot depend on which side of the pool they happened to be standing on immediately before they entered the water,” Judge Mrs Justice Andrews is quoted as saying.

“In those circumstances, it is irrelevant whether Mr Hutchinson was in the VIP area before he had his accident and if so, whether he was invited there by someone else.”

In turn, it’s noted that Hutchinson has now launched an £8.5m compensation claim against the company which owns the venue, and so it remains to be seen if he’s successful having been offered the support in this instance to take his case forward in a key breakthrough for the 37-year-old.