Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs has warned Red Devils manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer about one potential issue with new signing Bruno Fernandes.

The Portugal international has just joined Man Utd from Sporting Lisbon after a lengthy January transfer window saga, and had an impressive debut in the 0-0 draw at home to Wolves at the weekend.

Still, Giggs admits he’s unsure from watching Fernandes if United might easily work out his best position, warning that he even looks like he could be a potential liability in a deeper central midfield position.

Fernandes played a variety of roles in his time at Sporting, and seemed to look comfortable wherever he played, but it goes without saying that the Premier League will likely prove a big step up from the Portuguese top flight.

Solskjaer now has to make sure he uses Fernandes correctly, and Giggs has suggested it might take quite a specific role to get the 25-year-old playing at his best in this Man Utd side.

“Yeah [you saw] glimpses of the quality he does possess. I think it might need a bit of working out what his best position is,” Giggs told Premier League Productions, as quoted by the Daily Express.

“With his back to goal, I don’t think that’s his position. When he’s a little bit deeper, defensively, he may be a bit of a liability. He’s in between the two really.

“That’s where you want to see him, coming on to the ball [heading into the final third].

“But also you see when he is that little bit deeper he can spray the passes, he has got the vision to then play them passes. But then you need the runs.”

He added: “I think he’ll want to find his best position first of all. He tired towards the end but you can see the quality that he has got.”