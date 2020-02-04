Chelsea could reportedly receive positive news on the injury front as Christian Pulisic could potentially be in contention to face Man Utd later this month.

The Blues are currently still in fourth place in the Premier League table, but the gap between them and the chasing pack has been cut to just four points given they’ve won just one of their last five league outings.

With Man Utd in seventh place and six points adrift, they’ll be hoping to secure all three points at Stamford Bridge on February 17 to put themselves firmly back in contention for a Champions League qualification spot.

According to the Daily Mail though, Chelsea could get a major injury boost in time for that encounter, as it’s reported that Pulisic could be pushing to make a return to action for that game.

The 21-year-old has endured an extended spell on the sidelines with an abductor muscle injury, with his last outing in the Premier League coming on New Year’s Day.

With six goals and six assists in 23 games for Chelsea so far this season, Lampard will be keen to have the USA international back as an option in the squad, be it as a starter or an option to give them a lift off the bench.

The report above adds that Pulisic returned to training last week and so with this latest update in mind, it remains to be seen if he can put himself in the picture to make his comeback against Man Utd after the winter break.

Chelsea have managed six goals in their last four games across all competitions, but with limited options, Lampard will surely be keen to inject some freshness into his side which Pulisic can certainly provide when fully fit.