Real Madrid are in action in the Copa del Rey on Thursday night against Real Sociedad, and it’s reported that Eden Hazard could be in line to make his comeback.

The 29-year-old has made just 13 appearances so far this season in what is his debut campaign with the Spanish giants, with injuries keeping him sidelined as he’s missed 17 games in total as a result.

His last appearance was back in November, and so Zinedine Zidane will be hoping that the Belgian international is able to return sooner rather than later to hand his side a timely boost heading into the business end of the year.

According to AS, Real Madrid could get their wish on Thursday as it’s suggested that Hazard is expected to be named in the squad for their encounter with Sociedad in the cup.

It’s added that the decision was taken to avoid risking him in the derby against Atletico Madrid at the weekend, and so this could be an ideal opportunity to gradually ease him back into the mix as he has now had three sessions with the rest of the group in training with no setbacks.

The fact that Real Madrid have coped so well without their marquee signing from last summer is a real credit to Zidane and the rest of his squad, as they’ve lifted the Spanish Supercopa and hold an advantage in the La Liga title race.

Further, they’re still in the hunt for a domestic cup and the Champions League, and so to be able to add Hazard to the group now while he’s fresh and raring to go, could be a decisive moment in their campaign.

Time will tell though firstly whether or not the Belgian does get a chance of a run out this week, and whether or not he can come through that with no issues to prove that he’s ready to edge ever closer to a full comeback.