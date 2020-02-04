Barcelona have confirmed that Ousmane Dembele has suffered a muscle tear in his hamstring and reports have suggested he could be out for the rest of the season.

The 22-year-old has already been blighted by injuries this year as he has been limited to just nine appearances for the Catalan giants so far this campaign.

While stepping up his recovery from a hamstring injury which has seen him miss the last nine consecutive La Liga games, Barcelona have now confirmed that the French international has suffered a fresh setback.

As seen in the club’s tweet below, they have noted that it’s a hamstring tear and they will now make a decision on the best possible treatment moving forward to ensure that Dembele can make a swift and full recovery.

However, as per Mundo Deportivo, it is feared that he will now miss the rest of the season, as it’s the same injury he suffered previously whilst with the reigning La Liga champions and that time he spent four months on the sidelines.

In turn, the early signs are certainly not promising and if confirmed that he will indeed miss the rest of the campaign, it will come as a huge blow to coach Quique Setien.

As per Marca, Setien placed great importance on Dembele’s return from injury for the rest of the season only last week, and so his potential absence will now be a real setback for Barcelona as they continue to try and compete on multiple fronts.

Setien is limited in that department with Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann and Ansu Fati forming his attacking trident in recent weeks, and so he would have been hoping that Dembele could provide much-needed competition and quality depth moving forward in order to help them stay on track for several trophies this year with stalwart Luis Suarez already out with his own injury setback.

Any possible long-term spell out will perhaps be confirmed by the club imminently…