Liverpool face Shrewsbury at Anfield tonight in FA Cup replay action – kickoff time is 19:45 GMT.

If you want to watch Liverpool v Shrewsbury here’s all you need to know.

Here’s How to Watch Liverpool v Shrewsbury Live Stream

What Time does Liverpool v Shrewsbury kickoff?

The match kicks off at 19:45 on Tuesday 4th February 2020.

Where is Liverpool v Shrewsbury being played?

The match is being played at Anfield, Liverpool, England

Two nil down with 25 minutes to go against the World Champions, it’s fair to say Shrewsbury’s FA Cup journey looked dead and buried. But when super sub Jason Cummings popped up with a quick fire double a famous comeback was complete. Salop had earned a replay. A trip to Anfield.

The chance to take on the best in the world in their own back yard. Or so they thought.

In his post match press conference Jurgen Klopp revealed he wouldn’t be fielding any of his senior players at Anfield, and instead giving the under 23s another chance to showcase their talents.

Shockingly, he also admitted he’d be having the night off himself and handing the reigns to youth team manager Neil Critchley.

Of course this won’t be the first time the Reds’ youth players have got a run out in the cup.

They were hammered 5-0 in the Carabao Cup when the first team were contesting the Club World Cup earlier in the season and most recently dumped rivals Everton out of the FA Cup in the previous round.

Although that team did include one or two fringe players who aren’t expected to feature on Tuesday.

If that’s the case then Shrewsbury will fancy their chances. There’s added incentive too with Chelsea awaiting the winners. Not that the Shrews will need it. Beating Liverpool at Anfield, irrelevant of the starting lineup, to progress to the fifth round of the FA Cup will be one of the biggest results in Salop history.

Since their dramatic comeback, though, Shrewsbury have lost back to back league games to nil and it’s 10/3 for Liverpool to win without conceding.

After his heroics in the previous encounter Jason Cummings is expected to lead the Shrewsbury line from the off and he’s 2/1 to score anytime.

Curtis Jones has scored both of Liverpool’s opening goals in their two FA Cup games so far this season including a rocket against Everton and he’s 7/1 to open the scoring again at Anfield.

Despite playing the youngsters Liverpool remain strong favourites to progress to the next round. Klopp’s side, or should we say Critchley’s boys are 11/10 to win in 90 minutes.

The draw is available at 3/1 while Shrewsbury can be backed at 13/5 which looks a tempting bet.

Now that’s not something I thought I’d ever say, Shrewsbury look a good bet to beat Liverpool at Anfield, football eh? It’s a funny old game at times.

Live Stream Terms & Conditions