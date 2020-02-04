Manchester United right-back Diogo Dalot has praised the debut performance of January signing Bruno Fernandes and tipped him for a successful career at Old Trafford.

Speaking about Fernandes’ performance after the 0-0 draw with Wolves, Dalot labelled his fellow Portuguese’s display a “fantastic debut” and predicted he would go on to show a lot more than that in future appearances.

“Yeah, he’s an experienced player. He played abroad a lot of years,” Dalot said, as quoted by the Metro.

“He’s an experienced player and you knew he could come here and do a great job.

“For me, it wasn’t a surprise, and I think he’s going to show us a lot more that he did today, but it was a fantastic debut for him.”

United fans can certainly be excited about Fernandes, who shone in his time with Sporting Lisbon, showing it was surely only a matter of time before he made the move to a bigger club in a more competitive league.

Of course, it remains to be seen if the 25-year-old can be quite as effective in England as he was in his native Portugal, but Red Devils supporters will be pleased with what they saw against Wolves.

United badly needed a midfielder with the eye for a defence-splitting pass after a slow start to the season, and it looks like Fernandes will provide them with that creativity, as well as a goal threat with his powerful and technically strong long-range shooting.