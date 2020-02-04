With another transfer window done and dusted, Manchester United ended it by having to make do with the capture of Bruno Fernandes and the deadline day signing of Odion Ighalo.

Interest in Leicester City’s James Maddison appears to have waned as the player looks set to pen a new deal with the Foxes according to the Mirror.

In his place, however, United are said to want to target Aston Villa captain, Jack Grealish, again per Mirror.

The 24-year-old has matured into one of the Premier League’s outstanding talents, and only a week ago, former Chelsea legend, Alan Hudson, told CaughtOffside in an exclusive that he hoped the Blues would go for a player that reminded Huddy of himself.

Should the Villains be relegated, it’s hard to see how they’ll be able to hold onto their prized asset, and there will be no shortage of suitors.

But if United genuinely want to return to the glory days, then they have to be at the head of the queue to acquire Grealish’s talents.

The 24-year-old has been in fine form so far this season, bagging nine goals and seven assists in 27 appearances for Villa.

Despite his best efforts though, they sit just a point above the relegation zone after 25 games as they continue to scrap to avoid an immediate return to the Championship.