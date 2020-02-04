Mesut Ozil and Arsenal star’s security guard received death threat during altercation

It’s been reported that Mesut Ozil and his security guard received a death threat from two men a short time after his attempted carjacking ordeal.

On that occasion, Arsenal teammate Sead Kolasinac was on hand to help the German playmaker outside his home as they were able to escape before calling police.

SEE MORE: Burnley troll Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta following comments at the weekend

As per Goal.com, Ashley Smith and Jordan Northover were found guilty of carrying out the crime, with the former sentenced to 10 years in prison.

However, the nightmare seemingly continued for Ozil last year as reported by the Mirror, with Salaman Ekinci and Ferhat Ercun both now accused of threatening to kill both Ozil and his security guard during an altercation outside of his house after the attempted carjacking took place as their trial now continues.

The two men in question deny using threatening, abusive or insulting behaviour, although the report above goes into specific detail as to what security guard Kemil Sezer was subjected to during the altercation with insults and threats also made against their mothers.

In turn, it remains to be seen whether or not there is enough evidence to convict the pair, while the whole ordeal will no doubt continue to cause stress for Ozil as he will hope that the two men aren’t in a position to trouble either himself or his family moving forward.

“Initially we saw these two men at approximately 7.30pm. They walked past us as we were standing outside there door. Initially, there was nothing strange about them,” Sezer told the court.

“When they came the second time and started swearing at us, at 10.30pm. We were sitting in a car and they were on the other side of the road on the pavement.

“They both started swearing. I don’t know which one said what.

“They said, ‘We’re going to f*** your mothers. We are going to f*** Mesut’s mother. We’re going to come back five minutes later. If the security don’t go from here, we’re going to kill Mesut and we’re going to kill you.’

“Whilst we heard they were saying this, we started chasing them on foot.

“[We were angry] because we could understand Turkish and what they were saying about our mothers and what they said about the mother of the person we were protecting.

“We got angry because Mesut Ozil about two to three weeks prior to that was attacked and we feared the same thing would happen.”

Fortunately, there was no violence thereafter, but naturally it will have caused real distress for Ozil, his family and his security, and so it remains to be seen what comes of the trial.