Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is reportedly impressing as Gunners boss so far since his appointment in late December.

The Spanish tactician was previously on Pep Guardiola’s coaching staff at Manchester City, and looked a big gamble to come in and replace Unai Emery at the Emirates Stadium.

Still, Arteta’s lack of experience doesn’t seem to be hurting him so far, with David Ornstein telling The Athletic just how much he’s impressed his players so far.

Ornstein claims the 37-year-old has Arsenal’s players on board with his ideas and that a particular highlight has been his “unbelievable speech” ahead of the team’s win over Manchester United on New Year’s Day.

“I only hear good things about Arteta. From a player’s perspective, they believe in what he is saying, they understand his words and messages,” Ornstein said.

“From a tactical point of view, from an emotional point of view, I heard he gave an unbelievable speech before the Man United game on New Year’s day.”

This will no doubt have Gooners excited, with Arteta long looking like a big prospect in management.

One can only imagine how much he’ll have learned from working under the great Guardiola at Man City, and there seems every reason to be optimistic about what he can achieve with Arsenal once he has a better squad with a few of his own signings.