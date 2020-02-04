Former Newcastle United captain and club legend, Alan Shearer, has let the board of the club know in no uncertain terms what they should be doing with regard to the contract of one of their highly-rated midfielders.

According to Chronicle Live, quoting Shearer’s words on the BBC, the ex-centre forward wants the club to do ‘everything they can’ to ensure that Matty Longstaff isn’t allowed to leave the club.

“Absolutely not [can they afford to let him go]

“In terms of ability he’s shown enough in that short time to show that Newcastle should really do everything they can, especially with him being a local lad – we know how much that means to the fans – to keep hold of him.

“Contracts are always going to be difficult, we know what agents can be like but I really, really hope Newcastle can sign him up.”

Longstaff’s contract runs out in the summer, and with only a few months of the season left, Newcastle supporters won’t be happy that he will then be a free agent and able to move where he so desires.

A local boy he may be, but if the riches of both Milan clubs are dangled, as Chronicle Live suggest they might be, a move to Italy won’t be beyond the realms of possibility.

The 19-year-old scored on his debut against Manchester United, and has impressed for the most part whenever he’s been handed the chance by Steve Bruce.

But even the manager has admitted, per Chronicle Live, that the contract situation remains a cause for concern.