FA Cup replay action tonight as Newcastle Utd take on League One side Oxford Utd with kickoff time is 20:05 GMT.

If you want to watch Oxford v Newcastle here’s all you need to know.

Here’s How to Watch Newcastle v Oxford Live Stream

What Time does Oxford v Newcastle kickoff?

The match kicks off at 20:05 on Tuesday 4th February 2020.

Where is Oxford v Newcastle being played?

The match is being played at The Kassam Stadium, Oxford, England

Just like the previous round Newcastle will be required to overcome League 1 opposition in a replay as they travel to Oxford later this evening.

Steve Bruce aired a sigh of relief after the Us missed a host of chances at St James’ Park. A huge let off for the Premier League side who were, in truth, outplayed by a team two divisions below them. Luckily for them then they’ll have another shot at reaching the 5th round, where Championship leaders West Brom await the winners.

Oxford head into the game unbeaten in four and will be full of confidence following their victory over Blackpool on Saturday, a win that keeps them within touching distance of the playoffs. Karl Robinson’s side have been tough to beat in cup competitions this season.

They’ve lost just one of the 13 games they’ve played, picking up seven wins and five draws. It’s 13/5 for it to end all square after 90 minutes at the Kassam Stadium. If it does end in a draw then extra time and possibly penalties will be needed. Newcastle are 9/1 to win in extra time with either team 5/1 to win on penalties.

Like Oxford, Newcastle have been hard to beat of late. Not since January 1st have Steve Bruce’s side tasted defeat and they’ll be expecting to get the job done against their League 1 opponents at the second time of asking. Miguel Almiron hasn’t scored since the 4-1 replay win over Rochdale and he’s 8/1 to open the scoring and 16/5 to score anytime.

Goals are expected to be at a minimum. Ten of Oxford’s last 15 games in all competitions have produced under 2.5 goals while Newcastle are one of the lowest scoring teams in the Premier League. Although they did score four goals in their last replay against Rochdale. Under 2.5 goals is currently available at evens.

With an ever growing injury list a Newcastle defeat wouldn’t be the biggest upset in the world, and Oxford are available at 29/10 in places to inflict a first defeat of the calendar year on Steve Bruce’s side. Meanwhile the Magpies can be backed at evens to win in 90 minutes.

