Brighton & Hove Albion striker Glenn Murray has responded to rumours linking him with a shock move to Man United on Alan Brazil’s Sports Breakfast Shows on talkSPORT.

The Mail claimed that the Red Devils were considering a move for the 36-year-old in the late stages of the January transfer window.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side were in need of bolstering their forward ranks following the injury to Marcus Rashford.

Murray, who just signed a one-year contract extension with the Seagulls, told talkSPORT that he hadn’t ‘heard much about’ the potential shock switch.

Here’s what Murray had to say on rumours of a potential move to Old Trafford:

“Not really to be honest. I’ve seen the story, but I haven’t heard much about it.”

“I just let my agent deal with all that and I just try and concentrate on what I’ve got to do.”

Murray has experienced a bit-part role with Brighton this season, Graham Potter’s side are now spearheaded by Frenchman Neal Maupay.

Murray has scored one Premier League goal in 16 appearances this term. The experienced striker has 37 goals to his name in 141 top-flight appearances.

The Red Devils eventually sealed a deal for a striker on deadline day – signing former Watford star Odion Ighalo on loan for the rest of the season.