Manchester United reportedly made an approach to seal the transfer of Bournemouth winger Ryan Fraser in January.

According to the Daily Record, the Red Devils enquired about a potential deal for the Scotland international, who was made available for around £15million.

Fraser could have been a decent signing for Man Utd after impressing in his time with Bournemouth, but perhaps Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was content enough with the other attacking midfield signing he eventually made, Bruno Fernandes.

The Portugal international was no doubt the more in-form player of the two, even if he’s yet to prove himself at Premier League level.

Fraser will be out of contract with Bournemouth at the end of this season, and it would not be too surprising if other top clubs were once again linked with an interest in snapping him up, especially on a free transfer.

The 25-year-old looks a player who could shine at a big six side, and is at an age where he could still improve in the near future.

A move to United may not have worked out on this occasion, but it surely cannot be entirely ruled out for the future.