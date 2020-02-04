Lille midfielder Boubakary Soumare is reportedly hoping for a transfer to either Liverpool or Manchester United after snubbing a move to Newcastle.

This is according to French outlet Le 10 Sport, who state the talented 20-year-old could move for as much as around £51million after coming close to leaving for the Premier League in January.

However, they claim Soumare snubbed the chance to join Newcastle as he now hopes to receive an offer from Liverpool or Man Utd in the coming months.

The France Under-21 international looks a huge talent after catching the eye in Ligue 1, and it would be easy to imagine he could be a hit in England in the near future.

Liverpool don’t exactly look in desperate need of a signing in midfield, but may well think they could do with an upgrade on Naby Keita, who hasn’t been at his best since moving to Anfield, while veteran midfielder James Milner also cannot go on forever.

United, meanwhile, signed Bruno Fernandes this January but could still do with more options in the middle of the park after Paul Pogba’s patchy form and poor recent fitness record at Old Trafford.

Soumare looks like having a great career ahead of him, so if he does move for the reported fee of around £51m, he could end up being viewed as an absolute bargain one day.