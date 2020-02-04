After working wonders at Tottenham Hotspur during his few years in north London, it’s plainly obvious why Mauricio Pochettino is highly sought after as a coach.

Currently out of work, the Argentinian noted at the LaLiga TV launch, quoted by The Telegraph, that his next job would be in Spain or England.

With Atletico Madrid falling off of the pace in the Spanish top flight, they will consider him as a replacement for Diego Simeone, according to The Telegraph.

Simeone has been at the Rojiblanco helm for the last eight years, and can look back on a LaLiga title win in 2014, two Champions League final appearances and two Europa League wins.

Atleti had very much come to be a part of the conversation in terms of which teams would be in the shake up each season for the top prizes thanks to him.

However, this season has seen them struggle. The Wanda Metropolitano-based outfit have only scored 22 goals in 22 league games, were knocked out of the Copa del Rey by third tier Cultural Leonesa, and have a shocking injury list to contend with.

Furthermore, big-money signings like Joao Felix just aren’t working in Simeone’s set-up.

Pochettino’s style is much more attacking and expansive, and would arguably take the team in a totally different direction.

The Telegraph report that Andrea Berta, Atleti’s director of football, is a big admirer of Pochettino, but so are a lot of others, and it remains to be seen if the Rojiblancos can do enough to get their man.