With Liverpool now within touching distance of their first ever Premier League trophy, supporters have come up with a novel idea.

Just six wins separate Jurgen Klopp’s side from the title, and should they carry on winning at the rate that they have throughout the 2019/20 campaign, then the title will be secured in early March.

Plans for parades and the like will surely be afoot in due course, but there’s one topic of conversation that’s dominating Liverpool fan Twitter accounts.

User @AnfieldRd96 has suggested bringing back former captain, Steven Gerrard, as a free agent for the next five games.

Sign Gerrard as a free agent for 5 games @LFC — – (@AnfieldRd96) February 2, 2020

It’s fair to say that his proposal has met with almost universal agreement, with over 25,000 likes and almost 4,000 RT’s to date.

As one of Liverpool’s greatest players of the modern era, it would’ve been fitting to see him raise the only trophy that deserted him during his playing career, but, alas, that ship has sailed.

Unless these fans have anything to do with it….

